Left Menu

Tunisian union calls for a strike in southern town

Protesters set fire to a police station on Tuesday as part of the continued protests, witnesses said. On Monday, a man died asphyxiated by tear gas fired by police to break up the protests, his family and witnesses said. The interior ministry said the man was not involved in the protests and had died at his home, six kilometres (four miles) away.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:37 IST
Tunisian union calls for a strike in southern town
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union called for a general strike in the public and private sectors in the small town of Agareb on Wednesday, where a man died following protests over government plans to reopen a landfill site. Protesters set fire to a police station on Tuesday as part of the continued protests, witnesses said.

On Monday, a man died asphyxiated by tear gas fired by police to break up the protests, his family and witnesses said. The interior ministry said the man was not involved in the protests and had died at his home, six kilometres (four miles) away. (Reported by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021