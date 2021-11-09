Maha: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Aurangabad on Nov 11 for four-day visit
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Aurangabad for a four-day tour on November 11, an official from the organisation said on Tuesday. On culmination of his visit, Bhagwat will leave for Kolkata on November 15, Bhalerao said.
- Country:
- India
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Aurangabad for a four-day tour on November 11, an official from the organisation said on Tuesday. Bhagwat will visit Narsi, the village of Saint Namdev in Hingoli district on Thursday, following which he will come to Aurangabad, said Anil Bhalerao, the regional head of the Aurangabad (Devgiri) division of the RSS. The RSS chief will address various meetings of members of different wings of the organisation from November 12 to 14 at Agrasen Bhawan Hall in Aurangabad city, he said. On culmination of his visit, Bhagwat will leave for Kolkata on November 15, Bhalerao said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha: AIMIM chief Owaisi to come to Aurangabad for two-day visit on Oct 29
Maha: Former Jalna LS MP Pundlik Hari Danve dies in Aurangabad hospital
Maha: Sena to stage agitations in Aurangabad to protest hike in prices of essentials
Maha: Aurangabad civic body asks petrol pumps to check COVID-19 vaccination certificates of customers
Maha: One dose of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for tourists visiting monuments in Aurangabad