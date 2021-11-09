Left Menu

Maha: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Aurangabad on Nov 11 for four-day visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Aurangabad for a four-day tour on November 11, an official from the organisation said on Tuesday. On culmination of his visit, Bhagwat will leave for Kolkata on November 15, Bhalerao said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:41 IST
Maha: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Aurangabad on Nov 11 for four-day visit
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Aurangabad for a four-day tour on November 11, an official from the organisation said on Tuesday. Bhagwat will visit Narsi, the village of Saint Namdev in Hingoli district on Thursday, following which he will come to Aurangabad, said Anil Bhalerao, the regional head of the Aurangabad (Devgiri) division of the RSS. The RSS chief will address various meetings of members of different wings of the organisation from November 12 to 14 at Agrasen Bhawan Hall in Aurangabad city, he said. On culmination of his visit, Bhagwat will leave for Kolkata on November 15, Bhalerao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021