MP: Day after official is held taking bribe, Rs 33.51 lakh recovered from his home

A day after a National Health Mission executive engineer was caught in Indore while allegedly taking a bribe, a sum of Rs 33.51 lakh was recovered from his home in Bhopal on Tuesday, a Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta official said.

NHM executive engineer Rakesh Kumar Singhal (55) was nabbed on Monday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 cash and Rs 11.50 lakh by cheque, as a guarantee that the rest of the gratification amount would be paid, from a contractor here, he said.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said Rs 33.51 lakh was recovered from Singhal's residence in Bhopal in a raid, adding that the latter's family owned a four-storey house and a flat there and efforts were on to uncover disproportionate assets obtained by him.

''The contractor had conducted boring work worth Rs 1.74 crore to set up tubewells in Indore and Ujjain divisions, but had been paid only Rs 1.05 crore. Singhal had allegedly demanded Rs 17 lakh as commission from the contractor and had already taken Rs 5 lakh,'' Baghel said.

Singhal has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

