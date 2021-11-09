Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 1cr seized in Odisha, two held

The Odisha Police has busted an interstate drug racket and arrested two persons in Balasore district after brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore was seized from their possession, an officer said on Tuesday.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the special task force personnel of the crime branch apprehended the two suspected drug peddlers on Sunday from Nayabazar market under the Sahadevkhunta Police Station limits and recovered 1.052 kg of the narcotic substance.The two were arrested when they came to the Balasore town to finalise a deal.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:54 IST
''The two were arrested when they came to the Balasore town to finalise a deal. One of them hails from Bihar,'' the officer said. Mobile phones have also been seized from their possession, he told reporters here.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

