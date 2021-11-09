Left Menu

PIL in SC seeks nod to ‘Chhath puja’ at Yamuna banks in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:59 IST
PIL in SC seeks nod to ‘Chhath puja’ at Yamuna banks in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Delhi government and the police to permit ‘Chhath puja’ on the banks of the Yamuna and that no cases be filed against devotees for performing it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on October 29 had allowed Chhath celebrations at ''designated sites'', barring the banks of the Yamuna.

The four-day Chhath Puja, which began on Monday, will conclude on November 11 with the devotees offering 'Arghya' to the rising sun and breaking their fast.

The PIL has been filed by Sanjeev Newar, Swati Goel Sharma, who claim to be social activists, through advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha. Delhi government, DDMA, Delhi Jal Board and the Centre have been made parties.

“Issue a direction in the nature of mandamus or any other directing Respondent number 2 (DDMA) to allow ‘Chhath Puja’ at Yamuna banks with COVID protocols,” the plea said.

It has also sought a direction to Delhi Police not to lodge any FIR or arrest devotees who go to the Yamuna for the ‘Chhath puja’.

“Direct the authorities to immediately tackle the water crisis in Delhi due to the rise in Ammonia level in Yamuna,” it said.

Aam Aadmi Party and opposition BJP are engaged in bitter political debate over the DDMA’s restrictions on holding ‘Chhath puja’ at the banks of Yamuna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021