Plea in SC to stop Delhi govt from treating "Chhath devotees as criminals"

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to "stop Delhi government from treating Chhath devotees as criminals" and allow them to conduct Chhat Pooja at the Yamuna with COVID-19 protocols in place.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to "stop Delhi government from treating Chhath devotees as criminals" and allow them to conduct Chhat Pooja at the Yamuna with COVID-19 protocols in place. The plea was filed by Swati Goel, Sanjeev Newar through advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha.

It sought direction to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to allow Chhath at Yamuna Banks with COVID-19 protocols, and the Delhi government to not lodge any FIR and make no arrest against any devotee who goes to the Yamuna for Chhath. It further sought direction to the government to immediately tackle the water crisis of Delhi due to the ammonia level in the Yamuna.

The plea further sought direction for forming a committee of eminent environmentalists to look after the conditions of the Yamuna river for its revival, monitored by the apex court. It also asked that the government be directed to not lodge an FIR against the common public in case of usage or selling of the firecrackers during the upcoming festivals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

