France says Russia refused to hold Normandy format meeting on Ukraine

France's foreign ministry on Tuesday said Russia had refused to accept a ministerial meeting with France, Ukraine, Germany to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine and denied that it had failed to respond to proposals made by Moscow.

"It's wrong," foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in response to Russian assertions that neither Paris or Berlin had responded to Russian proposals on a draft statement for such a meeting.

"France and Germany have responded to Russia's proposals. They proposed holding a ministerial meeting in the Normandy format which was refused by the Russian foreign minister."

