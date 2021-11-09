France says Russia refused to hold Normandy format meeting on Ukraine
- Country:
- France
France's foreign ministry on Tuesday said Russia had refused to accept a ministerial meeting with France, Ukraine, Germany to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine and denied that it had failed to respond to proposals made by Moscow.
"It's wrong," foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in response to Russian assertions that neither Paris or Berlin had responded to Russian proposals on a draft statement for such a meeting.
"France and Germany have responded to Russia's proposals. They proposed holding a ministerial meeting in the Normandy format which was refused by the Russian foreign minister."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany says it has not received official expulsion order from Turkey
Germany's Merkel to attend World Climate Conference in Glasgow
Germany urges halt to apparent coup in Sudan
Rupert Everett casts John Malkovich, Kit Clarke for 'Lost and Found in Paris'
New Akhara Parishad chief calls for re-electing Yogi as UP CM to save Sanatan Dharma