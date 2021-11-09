Left Menu

Woman, paramour held for killing her husband in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:09 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a case related to the mysterious death of a chemist in Poonch district, with the arrest of his wife, her paramour and her brother.

Tahir Mehmood (38) was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Dhargloon village of Mendhar on October 2, a police official said.

He said the inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death pointed to involvement of some persons based on the technical support and material evidence.

A case under relevant sections of law, including 306 (abetment of suicide), was registered and the three accused, including the wife of the deceased and her paramour, were arrested.

Mehmood's brother-in-law was also arrested and further investigation was going on, the official said.

