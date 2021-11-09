China opposes U.S. legislators visiting Taiwan by military plane - state media
Updated: 09-11-2021 19:12 IST
China opposed members of the U.S. Congress visiting Taiwan by military plane, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday, citing the defence ministry spokesperson.
The United States was urged to stop such provocative acts and activities that have led to a heightened situation in the Taiwan Strait, CCTV reported, citing the spokesperson.
