UAE and Bahrain plan to establish joint investment fund -Emirate's state news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:18 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
CAIRO, Nov 9 (REUTERS) - United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are working on establishing a joint investment fund to invest in both countries and abroad, UAE state news agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.
It added that the announcement was in a joint statement issued from the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain during the visit of Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the country.
