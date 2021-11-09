UAE and Bahrain plan to establish joint investment fund -Emirate's state news agency

CAIRO, Nov 9 (REUTERS) - United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are working on establishing a joint investment fund to invest in both countries and abroad, UAE state news agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

It added that the announcement was in a joint statement issued from the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain during the visit of Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the country.

