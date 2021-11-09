Fourth Scorpene submarine 'Vela' delivered to Indian Navy
The fourth Scorpene submarine of Project - 75, Yard 11878 was delivered to the Indian Navy on Tuesday.
Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. Three of these submarines have already been commissioned in the Indian Navy.
An official release said that submarine construction is an intricate activity and the difficulty is compounded when all equipment is required to be miniaturised. "Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is yet another step towards 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat,'" the release said.
The submarine would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance its capabilities. (ANI)
