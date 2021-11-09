Left Menu

Fourth Scorpene submarine 'Vela' delivered to Indian Navy

The fourth Scorpene submarine of Project - 75, Yard 11878 was delivered to the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

Scorpene Submarine 'Vela' (Photo Courtesy: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The fourth Scorpene submarine of Project - 75, Yard 11878 was delivered to the Indian Navy on Tuesday. The Project - 75 includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France.

Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. Three of these submarines have already been commissioned in the Indian Navy.

An official release said that submarine construction is an intricate activity and the difficulty is compounded when all equipment is required to be miniaturised. "Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is yet another step towards 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat,'" the release said.

The submarine would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance its capabilities. (ANI)

