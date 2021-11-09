Left Menu

AQIS terrorist arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:23 IST
A terrorist belonging to the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), who was plotting attacks on intelligence installations and other high-profile targets in Pakistan, has been arrested by law enforcement agencies in Punjab province.

According to a statement issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Monday, the agency received credible information about the presence of AQIS terrorists at a house in Malhal Mughlan district Chakwal, some 290kms from Lahore.

''After a successful intelligence based operation terrorist Arqam Aziz was arrested and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from him,'' it said.

As many as 14 RPG-7 guns, two Bazooka launcher, a grenade launcher, 32 (40mm) grenade launcher and one light machine gun were seized during the raid.

It further said the CTD Punjab is closely monitoring movements of different terrorist outfits particularly AQIS which announced to target intelligence setups and other high profile targets inside Pakistan.

''The weapons and explosives seized during the raid was stored to carry out terrorist activity on high profile targets in Punjab,'' the CTD said. PTI MZ ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

