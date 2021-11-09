China military organising troops to conduct patrol in direction of Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:36 IST
The Chinese military said on Tuesday that it was organising troops to conduct a patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait.
The patrol is aimed at the serious wrong words and actions of "relevant countries" on the Taiwan issue and the activities of pro-independence forces in Taiwan, a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement.
