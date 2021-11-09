Left Menu

Zemmour widens gap over Le Pen in race for French presidential runoff vote - poll

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A Harris Interactive opinion poll showed French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour improving his position in second place behind President Emmanuel Macron in voting intentions for next year's presidential election. The poll, published on Tuesday, projected Zemmour winning 18% - 19% of first-round votes, up one point and widening the gap over Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right Rassemblement National party.

President Emmanuel Macron remained in the lead, with an unchanged 23% - 24%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

