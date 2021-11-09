Left Menu

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case: Delhi Police arrests 5 prison staffers

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested five staff members of prisons, including two superintendents, in connection with the extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet before a city court in connection with the case against 14 people, including actor Leena Maria Paul and her husband and Chandrashekhar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:12 IST
The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested five staff members of prisons, including two superintendents, in connection with the extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said. According to police, five jail officials -- two superintendents, two deputy superintendent and one assistant superintendent -- have been arrested. Sunil Kumar and Surinder Chandra Bora posted as superintendents of Rohini Jail, Mahendra Prasad and Lakshmi Dutt are Deputy Superintendents and Prakash Chand as assistant superintendent were actively involved in dealing with main accused Sukesh Chandrasekar. With the latest arrest, 19 people have been so far apprehended in connection with the case. A case was registered on August 7 after Aditi Singh, the wife of former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, claimed that she received a call in June last year from a man posing as a senior official of the law ministry who offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money. Chandrasekhar made the call to Aditi Singh and he was arrested in August. At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind bars. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet before a city court in connection with the case against 14 people, including actor Leena Maria Paul and her husband and Chandrashekhar.

