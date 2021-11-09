Left Menu

Belarusian defence ministry says summoned Polish defence attache

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:26 IST
Belarusian defence ministry says summoned Polish defence attache
  • Russia

Belarus's defence ministry summoned Poland's defence attache on Tuesday regarding what it said were unfounded accusations about the involvement of Belarusian military personnel in the migration crisis on their border, it said on social media.

Separately, Belarus foreign minister Vladimir Makei was quoted as saying by Belarusian state news agency Belta that he would discuss the crisis with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.

