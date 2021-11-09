Belarusian defence ministry says summoned Polish defence attache
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:26 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Belarus's defence ministry summoned Poland's defence attache on Tuesday regarding what it said were unfounded accusations about the involvement of Belarusian military personnel in the migration crisis on their border, it said on social media.
Separately, Belarus foreign minister Vladimir Makei was quoted as saying by Belarusian state news agency Belta that he would discuss the crisis with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Sergei Lavrov
- Vladimir Makei
- Belarusian
- Poland
- Belarus
- Belta
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland's COVID-19 cases growing at around 90% week-on-week, says deputy minister
Poland may tighten COVID-19 curbs if cases keep growing, says minister
Poland to increase troop numbers on Belarus border to around 10,000
Moldova buys 1 million cubic meters of gas from Poland
Moldova buys gas from Poland in trial purchase as Russia talks falter