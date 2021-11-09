Left Menu

Youth consumes poison after killing sister-in-law

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:27 IST
A 20-year-old youth has been booked for allegedly killing his sister-in-law in a village in Baran district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Nimthur village that falls under the Chhabra police station area, they said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Shahina (25), wife of Hemraj Meena.

After strangulating her, Ravi Meena made a suicide attempt by consuming poison, police said.

The deceased woman’s brother, Lokesh Meena, late on Monday told police about the incident and a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against Ravi, Station House Officer (SHO) Neki Ram said.

About four years ago, Ravi killed Hemraj’s first wife but his family members didn’t inform police, Lokesh has alleged.

Ravi is undergoing treatment at Baran district hospital.

Shahina’s body was handed over to her family Tuesday morning after postmortem.

The report of postmortem examination is awaited, the SHO said.

It is a prima facie case of strangulation as there were several marks on the victim’s neck, police said.

Ravi is Hemraj’s younger brother.

They live in the same house in Nimthur village.

The case is being investigated to find the motive behind the killing, he added.

