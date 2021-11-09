Lithuania border, camps in state of emergency over migrants from Belarus
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:50 IST
Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday declared a state of emergency at the country's border with Belarus and at camps hosting migrants who arrived from there, a tally of votes showed.
The state of emergency, which begins at midnight local time (2200 GMT) in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday and is to last a month, allows border guards to use "mental coercion" and "proportional physical violence" to prevent migrants from entering Lithuania.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement