Left Menu

HC comes down hard on civic body over flood management

Many parts of the city and its suburbs are under sheets of water following the incessant rains on Sunday, causing much hardship to the residents.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:04 IST
HC comes down hard on civic body over flood management
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Tuesday came down hard on the Greater Chennai Corporation over the inundation caused in the city due to the ongoing downpour, saying citizens ''cry for water'' in the first half of the year and die ''due to water'' (flooding) in the latter part.

''For half of the year, we are made to cry for water (apparently due to shortage) and for another half we are made to die in water," the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said, while entertaining a PIL petition today.

The bench was finding fault with the civic body in its efforts to prevent inundation in the city during the recent rains. It has failed in its attempts to mitigate the sufferings of the affected people due to the water-logging because of the incessant rains. ''What the authorities were doing for the past five years after the 2015 deluge?'', the bench wondered and warned the officials that it would not hesitate to initiate (contempt) proceedings if the situation is not improved within a week.

The PIL was against the encroachments on public roads and to restore their original length and breadth. Many parts of the city and its suburbs are under sheets of water following the incessant rains on Sunday, causing much hardship to the residents. PTI CORR SA SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021