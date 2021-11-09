Maha: Man held for killing cousin; dumping her body

The police in Maharashtra’s Jalna district on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing his cousin and dumping her body, an official said.

The accused Subhash Baburao Shere (30), a resident Hadatkheda in Ambad tehsil, who had been on the run since the killing in September, was nabbed by the tehsil police during the day, inspector Marooti Khedkar said.

According to the police, the victim's sister had lodged a missing person's complaint on September 24, following which a decomposed body was recovered from a drain in Gevrai of Beed district. During the probe, the police established the victim's identity, and found that the accused had had an illicit relationship with her, he said. The accused has confessed that he had forcibly taken his widowed cousin to a field at Samangaon and strangled her, following which he transported the body to Gevrai in a truck and dumped her in a drain, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.

