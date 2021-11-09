Left Menu

Maha: Man held for killing cousin; dumping her body

The police in Maharashtras Jalna district on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing his cousin and dumping her body, an official said.The accused Subhash Baburao Shere 30, a resident Hadatkheda in Ambad tehsil, who had been on the run since the killing in September, was nabbed by the tehsil police during the day, inspector Marooti Khedkar said.According to the police, the victims sister had lodged a missing persons complaint on September 24, following which a decomposed body was recovered from a drain in Gevrai of Beed district.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:08 IST
Maha: Man held for killing cousin; dumping her body
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra’s Jalna district on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing his cousin and dumping her body, an official said.

The accused Subhash Baburao Shere (30), a resident Hadatkheda in Ambad tehsil, who had been on the run since the killing in September, was nabbed by the tehsil police during the day, inspector Marooti Khedkar said.

According to the police, the victim's sister had lodged a missing person's complaint on September 24, following which a decomposed body was recovered from a drain in Gevrai of Beed district. During the probe, the police established the victim's identity, and found that the accused had had an illicit relationship with her, he said. The accused has confessed that he had forcibly taken his widowed cousin to a field at Samangaon and strangled her, following which he transported the body to Gevrai in a truck and dumped her in a drain, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021