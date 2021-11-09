NDRF teams deployed at different ghats in Patna for Chhath Puja

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed at different ghats in Patna for Chhath Puja in case an emergency arises. Talking to ANI, NDRF second-in-command Harvinder Singh said, "For emergencies, medical camps have been prepared and four river ambulances have been allocated to different banks for evacuation. Along with this, 70 motorboats have also been deployed at the ghats."

NDRF Deputy Commandant Kumar Balchandra said that a total of 400 rescuers including female rescuers are on duty for Chhath Puja. "Seven teams have been deployed in Patna and six teams have been assigned outside Patna. Three control rooms with doctors and trained nursing assistants are present at three different locations," the NDRF Deputy Commandant said. (ANI)

