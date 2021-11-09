Alleged drug peddler held under PSA in Jammu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
An alleged drug peddler, who has been evading arrest for years, was held Tuesday for his involvement in several cases registered in Jammu, officials said.
The accused, Abdul Majeed alias Ballu of Ragoora village here, has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), they said.
Acting on a tip off, police teams were constituted and the accused was arrested from his village, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdul Majeed
- Jammu
- Ballu
- Ragoora
- Public Safety Act
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu hoteliers seek sops on par with industrial sector, single window for registration
Jammu-based body seeks amendment in law for transferring pvt land to outside investors in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir records 60 fresh Covid cases, one death in a day
Army observes infantry day in Jammu
2 notorious criminals arrested in Jammu district, say police