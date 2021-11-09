Left Menu

Alleged drug peddler held under PSA in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged drug peddler, who has been evading arrest for years, was held Tuesday for his involvement in several cases registered in Jammu, officials said.

The accused, Abdul Majeed alias Ballu of Ragoora village here, has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), they said.

Acting on a tip off, police teams were constituted and the accused was arrested from his village, they said.

