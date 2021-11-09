U.N. says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopia
At lease nine United Nations staff and dependents have been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, a U.N. spokesperson said on Tuesday. U.N. security officials have visited the detained staff and the United Nations has asked the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately release them, the U.N. spokesperson told Reuters in New York.
Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
