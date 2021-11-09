EU pledges 100 million euros to climate adaptation fund

Left Menu

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans pledged on Tuesday 100 million euros ($115 million) to the United Nations adaptation fund, which offers finance to developing countries vulnerable to the impact of climate change. "Financing adaptation is critical," Timmermans told "We all need to get cracking and we all need to do it now."

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans pledged on Tuesday 100 million euros ($115 million) to the United Nations adaptation fund, which offers finance to developing countries vulnerable to the impact of climate change. "Today is the day we need to act on adaptation as well. Financing adaptation is critical," Timmermans told

"We all need to get cracking and we all need to do it now. That is why the European Commission will contribute 100 million euros to the adaptation fund because those who need resources for adaptation also need to have predictability and clarity about its delivery." The European Union said the funding would come from the bloc's budget. ($1 = 0.8655 euros)

