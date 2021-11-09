Policeman's son robs bank in Odisha, arrested

The son of a policeman allegedly looted a bank in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Tuesday and was arrested soon following a gunfight in which he was injured, an official said.

The 23-year-old man entered the branch of a private bank at Mission Chhak in Sundergarh town in western Odisha, proceeded straight to the cash counter and demanded all the money there.

After the employee manning the counter filled his bag with cash, he rushed out of the bank.

The police were informed, and within 10 minutes, the accused was located, the official said.

In a bid to escape, he started firing at the police and in the ensuing gunfight, he was injured.

The official said he was the son of a policeman and does not have criminal antecedents.

The injured man was hospitalised and the looted cash was recovered from him.

