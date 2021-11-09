Left Menu

Policeman's son robs bank in Odisha, arrested

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:28 IST
Policeman's son robs bank in Odisha, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

The son of a policeman allegedly looted a bank in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Tuesday and was arrested soon following a gunfight in which he was injured, an official said.

The 23-year-old man entered the branch of a private bank at Mission Chhak in Sundergarh town in western Odisha, proceeded straight to the cash counter and demanded all the money there.

After the employee manning the counter filled his bag with cash, he rushed out of the bank.

The police were informed, and within 10 minutes, the accused was located, the official said.

In a bid to escape, he started firing at the police and in the ensuing gunfight, he was injured.

The official said he was the son of a policeman and does not have criminal antecedents.

The injured man was hospitalised and the looted cash was recovered from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021