Legal profession is about service to society: CJI Ramana

Speaking on National Legal Services Day at a private university, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Tuesday said that the legal profession is not about profit maximization but about service to society. Addressing an event organised by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) at Sharda University campus, CJI Ramana said that the students' decision to join the legal aid movement will pave the way for a great career and help them inculcate empathy and develop a sense of selflessness.

He said, "Unlike other professions, the legal profession is not about profit maximisation but about service to society." He also quoted Swami Vivekananda as saying "Don't look back, look forward".

He said that today legal service authorities have given expanded meaning to access justice and said that role of legal service authorities is not constrained to provisions of court-based legal representation but work towards legal awareness, legal literacy and others. He also praised Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was present in the programme and thanked him for accepting the role of the judicial system. The CJI said that Rijiju is the only law minister in recent times to recognise the hard work of the judicial system.

Addressing the event, Rijiju said that many cases are pending in lower courts and the government is taking measures to ensure a proper infrastructure for the lower judiciary. He also stressed that the lower judiciary is a place where the greatest thrust must be given at this time. The law minister also pointed out that it's not easy for an ordinary person to get justice and no one is at fault but the circumstances.

He appreciated NALSA for taking tremendous steps in this regard. He suggested that the law students, judges, ministers should come together to ensure that the most vulnerable sections of society are given legal aid and services.

The law minister also said that only fundamental rights alone don't make a country great but it will become great if people also understand their constitutional duties. (ANI)

