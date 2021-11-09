Delhi: Acid attack victim’s husband demands hanging of accused

“He destroyed my family… my wife will get justice only when he is hanged to death,” said the husband of the 26-year-old woman who was attacked with acid by a man in outer Delhi's Bawana area for rejecting his marriage proposal.

The incident took place on November 3 and the 23-year-old accused identified as Montu was arrested from Buxar, Bihar on November 6, police said, adding that the woman, who sustained third degree burn injuries on her face and neck, continues to battle for her life at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.

''My three children who haven't seen their mother since last seven days are crying and asking for her. I have told them that their mother is hospitalised as she is sick and will return soon,'' said the victim’s husband struggling to hold back tears.

The children are eagerly awaiting their mother's return but her condition remains the same and there is no improvement. I am pinning all my hope on God and praying for a miracle to happen, the woman’s husband said.

According to police, Montu had even planned to kill the woman’s husband and had bought a country-made pistol.

The couple got married in May 2011 and their three children include a nine-year-old girl and two sons, aged six and five.

Seeking justice for his wife, the man demanded that the accused be hanged to death.

''My wife will get justice only when he is hanged to death. He destroyed my family. It's been seven days and I haven't seen the faces of my children,'' he said. Asked if his wife ever told him about being harassed, he said he knew Montu for the last couple of years since he lived in the same neighbourhood as theirs in Samaypur Badli and then followed them to Pooth Khurd area when they shifted there in August, but was unaware about his intentions.

''My wife never shared with me about being stalked or harassed by him. If only she had told me about it, I would have approached police and filed a complaint against him. I still don't know for how long he was harassing my wife,'' he said.

Recalling the fateful day, the man who works as a labourer at a factory said he received a call at about 4.30 pm informing him about the incident and that single moment changed his life forever.

''When I rushed to the spot, I couldn't even recognise the face of my wife and managed to identify her with the clothes that she was wearing. She was in pain but when I asked her who threw acid on her, she said Montu,'' he said.

Narrating the sequence of events, the man said that his wife was going to a nearby market when Montu approached her and told her that I was cheating on her. He convinced her to go to his room where he had kept evidence to prove his claim.

''He wanted to convince my wife that he had some evidence against me and that I was cheating on her. He then asked her to leave me and elope with him and threatened her to kill her if she doesn't marry him. When she rejected his proposal, he threw acid on her and fled from the spot,'' he husband said.

“My wife always rejected his proposals as she was happily married and has three loving children. She tried to make him understand multiple times but he kept forcing her to marry her,'' her husband said. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Bijendra Kumar Yadav said the police had approached a Delhi-based dermatology clinic Medlinks which has agreed to perform reconstructive burn surgery on the victim for free.

''We are also approaching NGOs and urging citizens who are willing to contribute to meet the cost of treatment for the woman to come forward and help the family,'' he said.

Dermatologist Pankaj Chaturvedi of Medlinks said his organisation specialises in skin treatment and has helped burn victims in the past.

''We have helped burn victims in the past but these treatments are very expensive and most of the victims are not able to afford it. To give back to the society, we always help such patients so whatever procedure is required, we will do it pro bono,'' Chaturvedi told PTI.

''I have spoken to the doctors who are treating her currently and right now the priority is to stabilise the patient because she is physically and mentally traumatised. So, the first priority is to prevent any infection and save her life,'' he added.

