U.S. extends ban on securities investments in companies linked to China military
The United States will continue to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
"The PRC is increasingly exploiting United States capital to resource and to enable the development and modernization of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses, which continues to allow the PRC to directly threaten the United States homeland and United States forces overseas," Biden said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
