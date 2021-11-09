Left Menu

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be next Chief of Naval Staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:56 IST
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the next Chief of Naval Staff, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Kumar is presently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

He will take the reins of the Indian Navy on November 30 when the incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retires from service.

''The government have appointed Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30,'' the ministry said in a statement.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the Vice Admiral has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

Vice Admiral Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

