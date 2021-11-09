Left Menu

Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid award against Johnson & Johnson

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:58 IST
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by the state alleging the drugmaker fueled the opioid epidemic through the deceptive marketing of painkillers.

The court on a 5-1 vote ruled that the state's public nuisance law does not extend to the manufacturing, marketing and sales of prescription opioids and that a trial judge went too far in holding it did.

