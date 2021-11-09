U.S. Treasury Department says UAE bank Mashreqbank violated Sudan sanctions

The U.S. Department of Treasury said on Tuesday that United Arab Emirates bank Mashreqbank PSC had violated sanctions against doing business with Sudan. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a "finding of violation" to Mashreqbank on Tuesday.

"Between January 4, 2005 and February 6, 2009, Mashreq's London branch processed 1,760 outgoing payments totaling $4,085,427,520 through financial institutions in the United States in violation of OFAC's now-repealed Sudan sanctions program", the Treasury Department said on its website https://bit.ly/3F4vahL.

