Couple held for theft at jewelry shop in Nagpur

A couple have been arrested for allegedly stealing Mangalsutras worth over Rs 2.54 lakh from a jeweler's shop here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Chhaya Bhoyar (28) and her husband Rakesh Bhoyar (24). The duo were ''highly-educated'', said a police official.

Chhaya allegedly stole a Mangalsutra worth Rs 1.78 lakh from Gulabchand Saheblal Jewelers in the city on October 21 by diverting the attention of salesgirls, said the official.

Shop owner Uttam Gulabchand Kashyap checked the footage of a CCTV camera and found a woman stealing the Mangalsutra. The same woman was also found to have stolen another Mangalsutra worth Rs 76,448.

Bhoyar visited the shop again on Monday and was caught while allegedly trying to steal another Mangalsutra, the official said.

Probe revealed that her husband Rakesh allegedly used to sell off the stolen jewelry.

An offense under IPC section 379 (theft) was registered by tehsil police against the couple and probe was on, he said.

