U.N. says 16 national staff detained in Ethiopia
Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United Nations said on Tuesday that 16 of its national staff have been detained in Ethiopia, while another six have been released.
"We are, of course, actively working with the Government of Ethiopia to secure their immediate release," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Nations
- Stephane Dujarric
- Ethiopia
- U.N.
- New York
Advertisement