Left Menu

Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden

A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden on Tuesday, witnesses and medical sources said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city. Sources said they both worked for a Gulf-based television channel, but it was not immediately clear which one. Last month, a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden's governor killed at least six people.

Reuters | Aden | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:19 IST
Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden
  • Country:
  • Austria

A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden on Tuesday, witnesses and medical sources said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city. A police source told Reuters initial investigations indicated an explosive device was planted on the vehicle carrying Rasha Abdullah Al Harazi and her husband, Mahmoud Al Atmi, also a journalist.

Al Atmi was injured, said the two medical sources at Al-Jumhouriya hospital. They also said Al Harazi was pregnant. Sources said they both worked for a Gulf-based television channel, but it was not immediately clear which one.

Last month, a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden's governor killed at least six people. Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene months later.

Aden has also been caught in a power struggle between the government and a separatist group vying for control of the city, interim seat of government, and the wider south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021