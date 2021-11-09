Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden
A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden on Tuesday, witnesses and medical sources said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city. Sources said they both worked for a Gulf-based television channel, but it was not immediately clear which one. Last month, a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden's governor killed at least six people.
Al Atmi was injured, said the two medical sources at Al-Jumhouriya hospital. They also said Al Harazi was pregnant. Sources said they both worked for a Gulf-based television channel, but it was not immediately clear which one.
Last month, a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden's governor killed at least six people. Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene months later.
Aden has also been caught in a power struggle between the government and a separatist group vying for control of the city, interim seat of government, and the wider south.
