Centre appoints Mizoram chief secretary, without entertaining CM's request: official

The Centre has appointed Renu Sharma as the new chief secretary of Mizoram, without entertaining the request of Chief Minister Zoramthanga who wanted another official to take the top post as he is well versed with the local language and culture, an official said on Tuesday.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday talked to Zoramthanga on the issue over the phone from Delhi, the senior CMO official told PTI, refusing to disclose details.

Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Renu Sharma was asked by the Centre to take charge from November 1. On the same day, the Mizoram government appointed Manipur cadre IAS officer JC Ramthanga, who is currently posted as additional chief secretary to the CM, as the chief secretary.

However, Sharma assumed office on November 2, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)