Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be next Navy chief

The Centre on Tuesday announced that Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, presently heading the western naval command would be the next chief of naval staff beginning November 30.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:47 IST
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
The Centre on Tuesday announced that Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, presently heading the western naval command would be the next chief of naval staff beginning November 30. He is set to take over from Admiral KB Singh who is superannuating after a 30-month tenure.

"The Government has appointed Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30. The present Chief of the Naval, retires from service on November 30," Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said in a statement. Born on April 12, 1962, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar's Sea Command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. He also commanded Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat.

He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

