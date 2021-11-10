French president Macron: rise of Covid incidence rate is worrying
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:42 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised speech that the rise in COVID-19 incidence rates and in Covid hospitalisation data was alarming and called on all citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Covid
- Emmanuel Macron
Advertisement