Left Menu

Brothers die after falling into well in Odisha

As a result, both fell into the well, Town Police Station inspector in-charge Prakash Karna said. The two brothers were taken to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment, the officer said.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 10-11-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:47 IST
Brothers die after falling into well in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers died on Tuesday after falling into a well in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said.

Sushil Tripathy (40) and Sunil Tripathy (38) were sitting on the round wall surrounding the 30-feet deep well in front of their house near the Sahu Colony area under the Town Police Station limits, a senior officer said. ''One of them suddenly fell into the well but at the same time, he dragged the hand of another to save himself. As a result, both fell into the well,'' Town Police Station inspector in-charge Prakash Karna said. Locals tried to rescue them but failed, the officer said, adding that they were taken out of the well with help of fire brigade personnel. ''The two brothers were taken to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment,'' the officer said. The police have also collected the CCTV footage of the incident, he said. A case has been registered, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021