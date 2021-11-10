Left Menu

France's Macron demands acceleration of COVID-19 booster shots

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an acceleration of COVID-19 booster shots for elderly and vulnerable citizens and said a third injection would be made available to those aged 50-64 from early December. Get vaccinated to live normally," Macron said during a televised address.

Macron, warning of the emergence of a fifth wave of infections in Europe, also urged the small minority of French citizens who are not vaccinated to do so.

"Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated to protect yourselves. Get vaccinated to live normally," Macron said during a televised address.

