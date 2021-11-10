France's Macron demands acceleration of COVID-19 booster shots
French President Emmanuel Macron called for an acceleration of COVID-19 booster shots for elderly and vulnerable citizens and said a third injection would be made available to those aged 50-64 from early December. Get vaccinated to live normally," Macron said during a televised address.
"Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated to protect yourselves. Get vaccinated to live normally," Macron said during a televised address.
