J&K LG leaves for Delhi after reviewing security situation: Sources

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:53 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security situation of the union territory and was briefed about measures taken by the forces.

According to reports, the LG has left for Delhi.

Sinha chaired a meeting here to review the security situation in the hinterland and along the borderline in the union territory, sources said.

He was briefed about various aspects of the security set-up and measures taken by the forces to deal with situation, they said.

The top officials of various security wings including police, army, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies took part in the meeting, which also discussed the recent killings.

He is reported to have told security agencies to ensure that there are no civilian killings in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

