Left Menu

MP govt issues fire safety guidelines for hospitals after 4 children died in Kamla Nehru hospital fire incident

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Department on Tuesday issued fire safety guidelines for hospitals after four children died at the Kamla Nehru Hospital in a fire incident.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:03 IST
MP govt issues fire safety guidelines for hospitals after 4 children died in Kamla Nehru hospital fire incident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Department on Tuesday issued fire safety guidelines for hospitals after four children died at the Kamla Nehru Hospital in a fire incident. As per the guidelines issued by the department, fire extinguishers, first aid hose reel, manually operated fire alarm systems, underground static water storage tank, sprinklers per set of systems, etc, should be available in the hospitals.

"Fire and electric safety audit should be there every two years. Mock drills should be held every six months for the hospital staff," the statement added. As many as four children died after the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night. As per state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, 36 other children inside the ward are safe.

Sarang also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the parents of each deceased child. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of the children and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021