U.S. envoy remains in Ethiopia, supporting African Union diplomacy effort -State Dept spokesperson
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman remains in Ethiopia where he is supporting the African Union (AU) in pressing all parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to immediately cease hostilities, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Feltman returned to the country on Monday and met the AU's High Representative for the region, Olusegun Obasanjo, Price told reporters at a regular press briefing.
Washington found reports that at least 16 United Nations staff and dependents have been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa "concerning," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines -officials
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 414.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines - officials and more
EXCLUSIVE-African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna vaccines -officials
EXCLUSIVE-African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna vaccines -officials
China rejects US call for Taiwan's United Nations participation