U.S. envoy remains in Ethiopia, supporting African Union diplomacy effort -State Dept spokesperson

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:05 IST
U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman remains in Ethiopia where he is supporting the African Union (AU) in pressing all parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to immediately cease hostilities, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Feltman returned to the country on Monday and met the AU's High Representative for the region, Olusegun Obasanjo, Price told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Washington found reports that at least 16 United Nations staff and dependents have been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa "concerning," he added.

