Bhopal hospital fire tragedy: NCPCR asks MP govt to complete probe within 10 days

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to get an inquiry of Kamla Nehru Hospital fire incident done within ten days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:34 IST
NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to get an inquiry of Kamla Nehru Hospital fire incident done within ten days. Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said, "The committee formed to conduct the investigation should include DG fire service, a police officer who is at least of IG rank, an engineer of the PWD department. Those with a civil background should check that if there was a lack of infrastructure that the children could not get to the fire exit."

He said that the investigation should be done under the guidance of a top senior officer. "We have asked for another within three days, in which we have asked whether the children who have been shifted have been kept in the hospital properly or not?" he added. Further, the chairperson stated that the hospital ward staff fled from the spot at the time of the incident. "It came to light that the hospital staff in the ward where the fire broke out, fled from there and after which the children were taken out by people from outside by breaking the window," Kanoongo said.

He also expressed his disappointment over the incident and said, "This is very sad and condemnable, the commission is fully aware to bring the culprits to justice." "Whether it is a hospital, medical college, private or government, all of them should be conducted fire safety audit and the report should be sent to the commission," he added.

As many as four children died after the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the parents of each deceased child.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of the children and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

