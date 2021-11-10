Left Menu

J-K govt installs dedicated telephone lines to register public grievances

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday installed dedicated telephone lines in the General Administration Department (GAD) to register public grievances which could be reached on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday installed dedicated telephone lines in the General Administration Department (GAD) to register public grievances which could be reached on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm. According to the public notice issued by GAD, the general public could register their genuine grievances at 0194-2506115, 0194-2506102, 0194-2506111, 0194-2506112, and 0194-2506144.

The notice further said that the people could also contact Under Secretary, General Administration Department, Riyaz-ul-Haq at 0194-2506702 about working of these landlines for grievances registration. "All the Administrative Secretaries should also be available for hearing public grievances between 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm daily on all working days at their respective official telephone lines," the statement added. (ANI)

