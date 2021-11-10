Left Menu

APEC affirms stand against vaccine nationalism, driven to manage climate change

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 03:37 IST
APEC affirms stand against vaccine nationalism, driven to manage climate change

Members of Asia-Pacific trade group APEC have reiterated a "strong stance" against vaccine nationalism to support the region's recovery from the pandemic and are committed to tackle climate change, host New Zealand said on Wednesday.

New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of Trade Damien O'Connor said all 21 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries had contributed to the region's pandemic response and work towards progress on trade.

Members had not yet reached a consensus on the United States' offer to host the APEC summit in 2023, they said in a joint media conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021