U.S. judge denies Trump bid to block Jan. 6 Select Committee investigation
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 04:19 IST
A U.S. judge has ruled that a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of former President Donald Trump's White House records.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the District of Columbia rejected an argument by Trump's lawyers that telephone records, visitor logs, and other White House documents should be hidden from the committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Tanya Chutkan
- District of Columbia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. TSA issues just 10 passenger fines for mask-related penalties - lawmakers
FACTBOX-What you need to know about the new U.S. international air travel rules
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
U.S. National Security Advisor met representatives of Myanmar's shadow government
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen