U.S. judge denies Trump bid to block Jan. 6 Select Committee investigation

A U.S. judge has ruled that a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of former President Donald Trump's White House records.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the District of Columbia rejected an argument by Trump's lawyers that telephone records, visitor logs, and other White House documents should be hidden from the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)