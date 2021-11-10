Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden talks to Walmart, U.S. Target, other CEOs on supply issues

President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday with the chief executives at Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp and Target Corp to discuss speeding up deliveries and lowering prices for consumers, according to a White House official. "During the conversations, President Biden received updates from these private-sector leaders on the efforts they're taking to speed up throughput in our entire goods movement supply chain and discussed how shelves will be well-stocked this holiday season," the official said, without providing extensive detail.

U.S. Supreme Court divided over condemned murderer's religious request

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over a bid by a man sentenced to death for a fatal 2004 stabbing outside a convenience store to have his pastor lay hands on him during his execution in Texas in a case testing how far states must go to accommodate religious requests by condemned inmates. The justices heard more than 90 minutes of oral arguments in convicted murderer John Henry Ramirez's appeal after Texas officials refused his request to let his Christian pastor touch him and audibly pray as he dies from the lethal injection and lower courts refused to issue a stay of execution.

U.S. judge denies Trump bid to block Jan 6 select committee investigation

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that a congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of former President Donald Trump's White House records. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the District of Columbia rejected an argument by Trump's lawyers that telephone records, visitor logs and other White House documents should be kept from the committee.

Prosecution rests case in self-defense trial of U.S. teen Kyle Rittenhouse

Prosecutors in the murder trial of U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse told the court on Tuesday they had finished calling witnesses after five days of testimony in the high-profile self-defense case that has divided the country. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests over a police shooting and wounding of a Black man.

Miller, other top Trump White House aides subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from more associates of former President Donald Trump, including senior adviser Stephen Miller and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. The 10 people subpoenaed include White House aides and other officials, including some senior officials, who the committee said were around Trump as thousands of his supporters marched on the seat of the U.S. government as then-Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress met to certify the Republican president's defeat in the November 2020 election.

Family of boy in a coma after trampling at Houston concert files lawsuit, attorney says

A legal team including prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a father whose nine-year-old son is in a medically induced coma after being trampled at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

The boy, identified in a statement by Crump only as "E.B.," sustained life-threatening injuries at a weekend performance headlined by hip-hop star Travis Scott that ended with eight people killed and dozens more injured in a stampede.

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says she still wants bipartisan debt limit hike

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she still believes Congress should pass a debt limit deal on a bipartisan basis and that both Democrats and Republicans understand the consequences of a default on U.S. debt if they do not. Asked during an interview with the Marketplace program on National Public Radio if she would support Democrats passing a debt limit without Republican votes, Yellen said: "I want it to be done. I believe that both Republicans and Democrats should do it. It's a kind of housekeeping chore."

Pfizer seeks FDA nod for COVID vaccine boosters for U.S. adults

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech on Tuesday requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults, presenting recent data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages. Over the past several months, the FDA has authorized Pfizer's boosters for people who are immunocompromised, those who are aged 65 and above, all people at high risk of severe disease, and people who are regularly exposed to the virus.

White House condemns lawmaker Gosar's violent images of colleague Ocasio-Cortez

There is no place in the U.S. political system for the sort of violent images Congressman Paul Gosar spread about his colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. "There is absolutely no place ... for any violence of any sort in this political system," said Jean-Pierre, adding she would leaving it to Twitter to decide how to act. "This should not be happening, and we should be condemning it,” she said.

Man accused of Ahmaud Arbery murder checked body for a gun, but found none, jury hears

One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in a southern Georgia suburb in 2020 bloodied himself as he examined the Black jogger's body, looking in vain for a weapon, a police officer told a court on Tuesday. Gregory McMichael, 65, is one of three white men on trial for the killing of Arbery, 25, who they say they suspected may have been fleeing a crime when they pursued him in vehicles, cornered him and shot him on a street in their mostly white neighborhood.

