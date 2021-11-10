UPDATE 1-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation
A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the District of Columbia did not rule on the merits of an argument by Trump's lawyers that telephone records, visitor logs, and other White House documents should be hidden from the committee. Trump argues that the materials requested by the House of Representatives committee are covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.
