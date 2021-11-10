Left Menu

U.S. judge denies Apple's request to pause antitrust orders in 'Fortnite' case

Updated: 10-11-2021 06:45 IST
A U.S. judge denied on Tuesday Apple Inc's request to pause a set of orders handed down after an antitrust lawsuit brought by 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games.

Apple had sought to pause an order that would require it to permit buttons, links and in-app messages about ways to pay for apps without using its own in-app payment system, which charges commissions to developers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

