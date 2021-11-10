Jharkhand: Minor brothers drown in river during Chhath rituals

Two children drowned in Koel river in Jharkhand's Palamu district during Chhath rituals, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Chhat ghat in Rajhara late on Tuesday, they said.

The victims were Shashi Kumar (10) and Sajjan Kumar (seven), sons of Raju Bhuniya, police said. The two brothers went to the Chhath ghat with their mother for rituals when the incident happened, they said.

